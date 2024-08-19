KelTec P17 Failure to Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shooting the dueling tree with my Red Dot equipped P17 competing against my 4 year old grandson with a 10/22, I experienced a failure to fire. Running CCI Mini-Mag this is such a rare occurrence that I had to investigate the cause.
Turns out the firing pin was gummed up a bit. I could press the back of the firing pin and it would occasionally stick or slowly return to ready. Disassembled the bolt head, cleaned out the channel, lubed with Sentry Tuf-Glide, and reassembled. Problem solved. I had to do the same on my very first P17 years ago…and it has run without issues ever since being Tuf-Glided.
I think the manual discourages disassembly of the bolt, but if you run lots of rounds through your P17, I suggest monitoring your firing pin…or maybe preemptively address it. Unless you need an excuse for being on the wrong side of a four year old’s dueling tree.