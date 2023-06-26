Dr. Monzo's Aleph Tav Body School Student and Practitioner Tish Prince Interview

Tish Prince is a certified Holistic Health Coach who attended the Aleph Tav Body School for the latest training held in June of 2023. Tish is the owner of Harmony Thyme Wellness LLC in Medina OH https://harmonythymeherbal.wixsite.co... Dr. Monzo's practice: www.well-beingbydesign.com If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

