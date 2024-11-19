© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/19/24 US/NATO ATACM missile attack on Russia escalates nuclear war threat as 100's of elite private jets fly from US East Coast. Senate leveraging Gaetz AG Confirmation on condition of Rogers appointment to FBI Director over Kash Patel- NO! $98 Billion to FEMA put forth in Congress as massive FEMA staging bases gather in MI & NC. Prayers are Paramount! with 61 days until the inauguration of Trump 47!! We ARE FREEPLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Follow Mike Benz: Mike Rogers, Atlantic Council DS stooge- NO FBI Director!
https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/
https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/black-box-global-censorship-hub-ned-reached-agreement-with-state-department-to-conceal-government-grants-from-the-public/
Kash Patel, former Dep. DNI for FBI Director!
https://warroom.film/product/government-gangsters/
Putin Updates Nuclear Doctrine for 1st Strike:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/putin-updates-russias-nuclear-doctrine-mandates-following-us/
Steve Quayle Intel on WW3, Russia, COG, DUMBS:
https://www.brighteon.com/fc558b46-b461-454a-9b8a-61b62a56b54c