11/19/24
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
7 views • 5 months ago

11/19/24 US/NATO ATACM missile attack on Russia escalates nuclear war threat as 100's of elite private jets fly from US East Coast. Senate leveraging Gaetz AG Confirmation on condition of Rogers appointment to FBI Director over Kash Patel- NO! $98 Billion to FEMA put forth in Congress as massive FEMA staging bases gather in MI & NC. Prayers are Paramount! with 61 days until the inauguration of Trump 47!! We ARE FREEPLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Follow Mike Benz: Mike Rogers, Atlantic Council DS stooge- NO FBI Director!

https://x.com/mikebenzcyber

https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/

https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/black-box-global-censorship-hub-ned-reached-agreement-with-state-department-to-conceal-government-grants-from-the-public/


Kash Patel, former Dep. DNI for FBI Director!

https://warroom.film/product/government-gangsters/


Putin Updates Nuclear Doctrine for 1st Strike:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/putin-updates-russias-nuclear-doctrine-mandates-following-us/


Steve Quayle Intel on WW3, Russia, COG, DUMBS:

https://www.brighteon.com/fc558b46-b461-454a-9b8a-61b62a56b54c

ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
