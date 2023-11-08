Create New Account
Righty Tighty, Lefty loosey – Scott Hensler
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Published 15 hours ago

Show 87: Logic dictates but truth rules. In any case, what was made to work a certain way, will not necessarily work in other ways. But truth is truth and it will only work if used as truth. If used in falsehood it is only deception. Not truth!

New 24/7 streaming of all shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website:  http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/

