Righty Tighty, Lefty loosey – Scott Hensler

Show 87: Logic dictates but truth rules. In any case, what was made to work a certain way, will not necessarily work in other ways. But truth is truth and it will only work if used as truth. If used in falsehood it is only deception. Not truth!
New
24/7 streaming of all
shows: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/scottsradio-com
Website: http://scotthenslernetwork.org
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at: https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.