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Dirty Harry Funeral Scene
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120 views • December 10, 2020
Can you see your photo in this clip? Funeral scene from Revenge of Dirty Harry. Not the best quality, shot with iPhone off my computer screen.
Right click on the thumbnail on the right and select "Save Image As..." select your desktop. The file will be saved as "unknown". Locate the file on your desktop and double click to open it. It will be large enough to see a list of who's who. Thanks!
Right click on the thumbnail on the right and select "Save Image As..." select your desktop. The file will be saved as "unknown". Locate the file on your desktop and double click to open it. It will be large enough to see a list of who's who. Thanks!
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