Terminal Destination

This video is about terminals throughout our realm. Are terminals really the original function of these massive buildings? Of course you know what I think but I try to be very fair and open to the narrative this week. I use an old format which asks three questions: What do we see? What do they say? What can we conclude?And as always I know that I do not know.Thanks for watching, God bless, and I love you all!!!If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.PO Box 1731 UT 84066JonLevi Coffee (Limited supply)Jon Levi Collection (First 172 Videos)My Book About Life and Survival(Read first chapter free on Amazon)