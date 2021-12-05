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Terminal Destination
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40 views • December 05, 2021
This video is about terminals throughout our realm. Are terminals really the original function of these massive buildings? Of course you know what I think but I try to be very fair and open to the narrative this week. I use an old format which asks three questions: What do we see? What do they say? What can we conclude?
And as always I know that I do not know.
Thanks for watching, God bless, and I love you all!!!
If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.
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And as always I know that I do not know.
Thanks for watching, God bless, and I love you all!!!
If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.
https://www.paypal.me/jonlevivideos
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=14391380
PO Box 1731 UT 84066
https://jonlevichannel.com
JonLevi Coffee (Limited supply)
https://amzn.to/3D050fX
Jon Levi Collection (First 172 Videos)
https://amzn.to/3iBrxa1
My Book About Life and Survival
(Read first chapter free on Amazon)
https://amzn.to/32AAAi5
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