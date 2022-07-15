© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/14/2022 Miles Guo: Without going through the legal process and receiving the approval of the judge, Luc A. Despins and his law farm partner Paul Hastings replaced the original bankruptcy trustee of mine. Their wrongdoings are a blatant abuse of the U.S. laws and flouting of courts and judges