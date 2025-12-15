BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s New Extremism Task Force: A One-Sided Look at Violence in the PNW
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
Today we’re breaking down Washington State’s new Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence Task Force report, a 27-page document that claims to fight “extremism” but somehow never mentions Antifa, anarchists, or the years of left-wing violence that tore through Seattle, Portland, and Olympia.


Instead, the report focuses almost entirely on “far-right” extremism, “anti-government beliefs,” “militias,” and anything that smells even remotely conservative or patriotic.


In this episode, we expose:


🇺🇸 The bias in the state’s definitions of extremism

🇺🇸 How the report erases Antifa violence from the PNW

🇺🇸 The agenda behind using a “public health” model

🇺🇸 Why this is more about controlling speech than stopping crime

🇺🇸 What this means for Washington residents who value liberty


The government is defining “acceptable beliefs” — and it’s no accident they left out the left.


🔔 Subscribe and stay vigilant.

This is Left Coast News — we report what the mainstream refuses to touch.


#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #WApolitics #DomesticExtremism #ExtremismReport #Antifa #PNWnews #SeattleNews #PortlandNews #GovernmentOverreach #PoliticalBias #FreeSpeech #ConstitutionalRights #PatriotNews #PublicHealthNarrative #ExtremismDefined

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Leaked draft of Trump’s National Security Strategy sparks debate over U.S. plans for Europe

Belle Carter
EU set to scrap 2035 combustion engine ban after industry pressure

Cassie B.
EU’s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

Patrick Lewis
