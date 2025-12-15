Washington’s New Extremism Task Force: A One-Sided Look at Violence in the PNW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we’re breaking down Washington State’s new Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence Task Force report, a 27-page document that claims to fight “extremism” but somehow never mentions Antifa, anarchists, or the years of left-wing violence that tore through Seattle, Portland, and Olympia.
Instead, the report focuses almost entirely on “far-right” extremism, “anti-government beliefs,” “militias,” and anything that smells even remotely conservative or patriotic.
In this episode, we expose:
🇺🇸 The bias in the state’s definitions of extremism
🇺🇸 How the report erases Antifa violence from the PNW
🇺🇸 The agenda behind using a “public health” model
🇺🇸 Why this is more about controlling speech than stopping crime
🇺🇸 What this means for Washington residents who value liberty
The government is defining “acceptable beliefs” — and it’s no accident they left out the left.
This is Left Coast News — we report what the mainstream refuses to touch.
