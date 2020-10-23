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EMPTY CROSS: WHY JESUS DIDN'T EXIST [2007] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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45 views • October 23, 2020
THERE IS NO PROOF JESUS EVER EXISTED. Who really wrote the New Testament? Why do the gospels conflict on basic elements of the Jesus tale? Why does the Jesus tale have so much in common with previous savior gods we know are mythical? Who created the mythical Jesus, and who decided to turn Jesus into an "Historical Figure?" Based on the most contemporary research, "The Empty Cross: Why Jesus Didn't Exist" answers all these questions and more.
Part 1 -- No Historical Evidence
Just a sampling of the many historical errors and incredibilities contained in the New Testament.
Part 2 -- The Real Jesus
Reveals both the true origin of Christianity and how the Jesus Tale was derived from earlier myths.
Part 3 -- Many Gods in Israel
Despite what the Bible and religious authorities prefer us to believe, the people of Israel originally worshipped a pantheon of gods. The evolution to monotheism (singling out one of these gods, Yahweh, for sole worship) is traced from its inception.
Part 4 -- Timeline To a Historical Jesus
Details how the emerging "Christ Schools" were affected by the Diaspora and a conflict between two Jewish sects over which of them would produce the Messiah, leading to the creation of a mythical Jesus. . . and, finally, revealing the secret of who decided to change Jesus into an historical figure!
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THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qagt8W69ZHh8/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
CAESAR'S MESSIAH - THE ROMAN CONSPIRACY TO INVENT JESUS - JOSEPH ATWELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZ2zNsrVCUoH/
JESUS NEVER EXISTED - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYKASN8aUZKR/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
FREEMASONS: THE EGYPTIAN AND BABYLONIAN PRIESTHOOD - WALTER J. VEITH (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I97NGUbIxTNd/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fn4bKQZwMr7G/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
THE DIABOLICAL SOCIETY OF JESUS AND KNIGHTS OF MALTA (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/br4HS1JFyQAh/
LUCIFER AND LUCIFERIANS: MASTERS OF DECEPTION - CHUCK SWINDOLL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOSXMAUHdb2P/
BABYLON USA [2017] - STEVEN L. ANDERSON (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XUSgPW5p33A4/
MOSES AND THE BURNING BUSH - JORDAN MAXWELL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SacHoI0CTNIZ/
THE DESTRUCTION OF HUMANS WITH RELIGION - MAG BITTER TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MCYZjoyicCOY/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RY242qxNPqhq/
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhKPpj6ONjQU/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
Part 1 -- No Historical Evidence
Just a sampling of the many historical errors and incredibilities contained in the New Testament.
Part 2 -- The Real Jesus
Reveals both the true origin of Christianity and how the Jesus Tale was derived from earlier myths.
Part 3 -- Many Gods in Israel
Despite what the Bible and religious authorities prefer us to believe, the people of Israel originally worshipped a pantheon of gods. The evolution to monotheism (singling out one of these gods, Yahweh, for sole worship) is traced from its inception.
Part 4 -- Timeline To a Historical Jesus
Details how the emerging "Christ Schools" were affected by the Diaspora and a conflict between two Jewish sects over which of them would produce the Messiah, leading to the creation of a mythical Jesus. . . and, finally, revealing the secret of who decided to change Jesus into an historical figure!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qagt8W69ZHh8/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
CAESAR'S MESSIAH - THE ROMAN CONSPIRACY TO INVENT JESUS - JOSEPH ATWELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZ2zNsrVCUoH/
JESUS NEVER EXISTED - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYKASN8aUZKR/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
FREEMASONS: THE EGYPTIAN AND BABYLONIAN PRIESTHOOD - WALTER J. VEITH (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I97NGUbIxTNd/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fn4bKQZwMr7G/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
THE DIABOLICAL SOCIETY OF JESUS AND KNIGHTS OF MALTA (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/br4HS1JFyQAh/
LUCIFER AND LUCIFERIANS: MASTERS OF DECEPTION - CHUCK SWINDOLL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOSXMAUHdb2P/
BABYLON USA [2017] - STEVEN L. ANDERSON (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XUSgPW5p33A4/
MOSES AND THE BURNING BUSH - JORDAN MAXWELL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SacHoI0CTNIZ/
THE DESTRUCTION OF HUMANS WITH RELIGION - MAG BITTER TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MCYZjoyicCOY/
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ii4b0u2OFJ2d/
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RY242qxNPqhq/
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhKPpj6ONjQU/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
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