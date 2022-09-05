Halo is dead and blame 343 industries for it

So halo is one of my favorite first person shooters out. When I say favorite I mean favorite first person shooter. I'm just pissed off and disappointed in the poor management of halo. This is just me ranting and giving my takes on halo ever sensee 343 took over halo. Hope you enjoy





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