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Facebook says it won't censor false political ads or limit targeting
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5 views • January 09, 2020
Facebook announced it will not limit how political ads are targeted at specific users. The company will also not be censoring political ads that contain false information. Instead, users will be given tools to hide ads they don't want to see.
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