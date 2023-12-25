❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 22-24

▪️Russian troops continue to launch strikes on facilities deep behind Ukrainian rare. Once again, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Starokonstantinov airfield, which is the target of regular raids.



▪️Another target was port infrastructure in Odessa region, used by the AFU for attacks in the Black Sea. Another strike hit a facility in Voznesensk district in Mykolaiv region.



▪️On the frontline, Russian offensive is developing in several directions at once. On the Kup’yans’k sector, Russian Armed Forces units are expanding their zone of control near Syn’kivka and launching strikes on AFU positions.



▪️North of Bakhmut, Russian units are advancing near Khromove and Bohdanivka. To the south, the Russian Armed Forces hold the initiative. They are storming enemy positions on the heights near Klishchiivka.



▪️There is heavy fighting near the Avdiivka fortified area in the Donetsk region. On the northern flank, the assault squads managed to advance to the southern part of Novokalynove.



▪️In the South-Donetsk direction, Russian troops are advancing at the Pobjeda-Novomykhailivka line. As a result of the assault operations, the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the Zverinets fortified area, which had been the object of fighting for several months.



▪️Meanwhile, permanent fighting continues on the left bank of the Dnieper near Krynki. Despite the losses, the AFU command is moving additional forces to the area in an attempt to hold the bridgehead.



