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COVID 19 came from France, Institute Pasteur. 100% easily proven by patents and public records
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40 views • March 14, 2022
Dr Frederic Tangy is the creator of COVID 19 at Institute Pasteur, France. PERIOD. Why can't the alt media and big brain Alex Jones get it right. This video is 100% proof with all documents shown.
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