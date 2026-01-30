Floor Trader Affirms The Morgan Report Analysis | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Gold and silver prices sold off sharply, underscoring the outsized influence of paper markets in driving short term price action. Yet beneath that volatility, the physical market continues to assert control through sustained demand and tightening availability.

You can't print silver.

This divergence illustrates a core Morgan Report thesis: while futures and derivatives can overwhelm price discovery in the moment, they do not alter the underlying fundamentals governing physical metal ownership and long term value.

Stay calm, stay focused. Don't let these markets wear you out or scare you out.

Watch this video on Floor Trader Affirms The Morgan Report Analysis, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Floor Trader Affirms The Morgan Report Analysis.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join