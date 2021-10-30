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Q+ Trump Vs Big Pharma! "My Fellow Americans, The Storm Is Upon Us!" Thousands of Arrests Coming!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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537 views • October 30, 2021
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Previous Updates:



EBS & Military Tribunals! Q's Sting of The Century! Trump's Trap! The Law of War!



https://rumble.com/vodl69-ebs-and-military-tribunals-qs-sting-of-the-century-trumps-trap-the-law-of-w.html



Durham Probe Targets Obama & Hillary! Crimes Against Children, 2.5B Tax Fraud + 650,000 More Emails!


https://rumble.com/vob4aj-durham-probe-targets-obama-and-hillary-crimes-against-children-2.5b-tax-fra.html



Trump Card Played! Trump's Top Secret Military Power Behind The Scenes! Military Phase Next [The End]


https://rumble.com/vo90vr-trump-card-played-trumps-top-secret-military-power-behind-the-scenes-milita.html



SHOCKING! VAXXED Death Rate Up 5427% PLUS Vaccines Create Dangerous Mutated Variants & Deadly Strains!


https://rumble.com/vo5ggp-shocking-vaxxed-death-rate-up-5427-plus-vaccines-create-dangerous-mutated-v.html



Q: Booms En_Route! This Is Not A Drill! EPIC Deltas, DECLAS & Durham!


https://rumble.com/vo0r5h-breaking-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-q-booms-en-route-this-is-.html



Q Truth: JFK Jr., Clones, Secret Military Tribunals & Gitmo Executions! SHOCKING "Behind The Scenes" Insider Intel!


https://rumble.com/vnus9x-q-truth-jfk-jr.clonessecret-military-tribunalsgitmo-executions-shocking-beh.html



BREAKING! General Mike Flynn EXPOSES Bill Gates Big Pharma Tax-Funded Mass Murder With Total Immunity!


https://rumble.com/vnto7f-breaking-general-mike-flynn-exposes-bill-gates-big-pharm-tax-funded-mass-mu.html



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Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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