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Not One Network Channel Broadcast This Speech Live - Why?
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1081 views • January 18, 2021
Broadcast to 209 countries translated into 40 languages in real-time
Never ever been done before!
No Network Channel Live Coverage
It was a test of the Network Channels patriotism "FAIL"
Patriots please note however President Trump can now circumvent big-tech to communicate via the new EAS Emergency Alert System
Which is demonstrated here: http://bit.ly/2XOAZfwVoiceOfAmerica
All Network Channels will broadcast Emergency Alerts
LIVE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks at Voice of America in Washington, D.C. 01/11/21
The answer is here http://bit.ly/2XOAZfwVoiceOfAmerica
🔴 LIVE: Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks at Voice of America, in Washington, D.C. 1/11/21
🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh
🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate
🔴 Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: http://twitter.com/RSBNetwork
🔴 Like us on Facebook for more live streams and updates: http://facebook.com/rightsidebroadcas...
Never ever been done before!
No Network Channel Live Coverage
It was a test of the Network Channels patriotism "FAIL"
Patriots please note however President Trump can now circumvent big-tech to communicate via the new EAS Emergency Alert System
Which is demonstrated here: http://bit.ly/2XOAZfwVoiceOfAmerica
All Network Channels will broadcast Emergency Alerts
LIVE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks at Voice of America in Washington, D.C. 01/11/21
The answer is here http://bit.ly/2XOAZfwVoiceOfAmerica
🔴 LIVE: Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks at Voice of America, in Washington, D.C. 1/11/21
🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh
🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate
🔴 Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: http://twitter.com/RSBNetwork
🔴 Like us on Facebook for more live streams and updates: http://facebook.com/rightsidebroadcas...
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