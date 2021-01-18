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Not One Network Channel Broadcast This Speech Live - Why?
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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1081 views • January 18, 2021
Broadcast to 209 countries translated into 40 languages in real-time
Never ever been done before!
No Network Channel Live Coverage
It was a test of the Network Channels patriotism "FAIL"
Patriots please note however President Trump can now circumvent big-tech to communicate via the new EAS Emergency Alert System
Which is demonstrated here: http://bit.ly/2XOAZfwVoiceOfAmerica
All Network Channels will broadcast Emergency Alerts

LIVE: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks at Voice of America in Washington, D.C. 01/11/21
The answer is here http://bit.ly/2XOAZfwVoiceOfAmerica

🔴 LIVE: Secretary Pompeo delivers remarks at Voice of America, in Washington, D.C. 1/11/21

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🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate

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trusttheplanrsbnhumanrightsvoasecretaryofstatemikepompeoreligiousfreedomamericanexceptionalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy