Alabama & Wisconsin Legislation -Bills Do Not Prevent What It Is They Claim

It is still baffling how many individuals, including supposed conservative or alternative media sites, are voicing support for the absolute bull manure of “parents’ bill of rights” sovereign states are passing or attempting to pass. Is it so difficult to read these bills to understand the bills do not prevent what is being claimed and doing what is NOT being acknowledged?In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, the Wisconsin legislation, vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers – rightfully so, but not for the reasons he stated, and the recently passed Alabama legislation, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, are examined to expose the “bull manure” the people are being fed and others are parroting. Now, don’t think that because a challenge on an article from an alternative site means that site is deceptive – it isn’t. It means that on this one topic and issue, there was not enough examination of the bills in question to truly expose the failure of the legislation to do what was claimed.This happens frequently with many of the alternative media sites, meaning the reader has to do their due diligence to investigate for him or her self to determine if what is being reported is accurate. In the case of these “parents’ bill of rights”, the legislation is not that lengthy and can be dissected line by line to truly understand what the bill is actually legislating. As we move into the 2022 mid-terms and the 2024 election cycles, those running for office are going to be concentrating heavily on “school choice” and “parents’ bill of rights”. As citizens of sovereign States and residents of the united States, we have to know what these issues are going to do, how it will affect change we do not want, and these issues are outside the authority of those who are claiming to “protect and safeguard” parents and their offspring.You can find Suzanne on Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon. You can also catch Suzanne with Lynne Taylor as The Liberty Belles on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Please tune in for The Liberty Belles “Saturday Night Special” on May 7th at 7 PM Eastern Daylight Time on The Liberty Belles Facebook page where our guest will be constitutional attorney and scholar Publius Huldah, who will be addressing parents’ bill of rights and other topics from a constitutional viewpoint. Looking forward to seeing you there!Until next time – Stay vigilant. Do your own research. And, I’ll catch you on the flip side!Resources: