'Deleted WEF Memo Reveals Trump Is on 'Hit List' of Leaders To Be Assassinated

Schwab and the rest of the devil parade think they are beyond prosecution. All the wealth in the world will not protect them from God's hit list. Their hit will go beyond the grave. Their souls will go through a crash and burn! Eat, drink and be merry for your time will soon be up!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.