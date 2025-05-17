WHO Assembly 2025: What the WHO Pandemic Agreement REALLY is – Interview with James Roguski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WHO is pushing hard to implement a new legally binding Pandemic Agreement. Finally after more than a full year of secrecy it even published the current version on its website. James Roguski joins us to explain the true meaning and implications of this agreement and why they can’t really sign fully sign the agreement which seems to give critics another year of possibility to push back against the selfish greed and false narratives the Pandemic Agreement is built upon. Also the US is still very much affected. A must see for everybody who wants to know what this agreement really is!