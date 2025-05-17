BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO Assembly 2025: What the WHO Pandemic Agreement REALLY is – Interview with James Roguski
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
48 views • 1 day ago

The WHO is pushing hard to implement a new legally binding Pandemic Agreement. Finally after more than a full year of secrecy it even published the current version on its website. James Roguski joins us to explain the true meaning and implications of this agreement and why they can’t really sign fully sign the agreement which seems to give critics another year of possibility to push back against the selfish greed and false narratives the Pandemic Agreement is built upon. Also the US is still very much affected. A must see for everybody who wants to know what this agreement really is!

usawhopandemicagreement
