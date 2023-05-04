Create New Account
Thermographic Imaging Shows Massive Blood Clots in the Asymptomatic Vaxxed -- Brian Reese - May 2023
Brian Reese reports on a way to see if a person has been negatively affected by the Covid DeathJab even if they don't have symptoms:  thermographic imaging.  Dr. Felipe Reitz has used this technology to see the clots in the veins and arteries.

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/





Keywords
shotsimagingbloodbrownmicroscopeclotsmodernawormsclotcovidmrnareitzclottingfelipedeathjabthermographic

