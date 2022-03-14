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May Take Full Control Of Ukrainian Cities” Putin Warns As Explosions Rock Kiev & Nationalist Attacks Today on Liberated Donetsk - Crux 031422
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150 views • March 14, 2022
Thanks to CRUX that made this video, on YouTube. First time I uploaded from here. Quick to have the Ministry of Russia's, reaction to the Donetsk attack.
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Reports suggest the Russian military detonated some of the mines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant right next to Unit 1. However, there is no clarity on whether the radiation level on the territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant changed after the explosions. Meanwhile, the Russian Finance Ministry has accused foreign countries of trying to force Russia into an "artificial default".
#Russia #Ukraine #Kyiv #Zelensky #Putin
CRUX is your daily video news guide to the big events that are shaping our world. We track news, geopolitics, diplomacy and defence strategies and explain how they shape national policies. Crux makes sense of global developments, and analyses their impact on daily lives.
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#GetCloserToTheNews with latest headlines on politics, sports and entertainment on news18.com https://bit.ly/2Y4QccL
Also watch:
Crux Decode: https://bit.ly/3MjzIoG
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Support and Watch:
Reports suggest the Russian military detonated some of the mines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant right next to Unit 1. However, there is no clarity on whether the radiation level on the territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant changed after the explosions. Meanwhile, the Russian Finance Ministry has accused foreign countries of trying to force Russia into an "artificial default".
#Russia #Ukraine #Kyiv #Zelensky #Putin
CRUX is your daily video news guide to the big events that are shaping our world. We track news, geopolitics, diplomacy and defence strategies and explain how they shape national policies. Crux makes sense of global developments, and analyses their impact on daily lives.
Follow CRUX on Instagram (@crux.india): https://bit.ly/3qSFx1K
Follow CRUX on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Lte7iF
#GetCloserToTheNews with latest headlines on politics, sports and entertainment on news18.com https://bit.ly/2Y4QccL
Also watch:
Crux Decode: https://bit.ly/3MjzIoG
Crux+ : https://bit.ly/35mm97B
Crux Most Watched: https://bit.ly/3KhJ8iX
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