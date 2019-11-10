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VERY STRANGE BUILDING ROCK FORMATIONS IN SCOTLAND SNStrutt OCT 8TH 2019
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31 views • November 10, 2019
CYCLOPEAN, PRE-HISTORIC BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES
SEE THE WRITE UP ON MY WEBSITE http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443273011
SEE THE VIDEO IN THE PROPER VERTICAL POSITION AT: https://youtu.be/G3JWPzqDjwc?t=46
SEE THE WRITE UP ON MY WEBSITE http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443273011
SEE THE VIDEO IN THE PROPER VERTICAL POSITION AT: https://youtu.be/G3JWPzqDjwc?t=46
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