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johnstossel The Scaremongers Are Wrong
John Stossel @StosselTVhttps://odysee.com/@johnstossel:7/the-scaremongers-are-wrong:1
https://rumble.com/v26vjes-the-scaremongers-are-wrong.html
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZmVLpfunzE
The Scaremongers Are Wrong