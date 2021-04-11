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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Rabbi Chananya Weissman, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: On the Extreme Medical Tyranny in Israel & Global Crimes Against Humanity
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181 views • April 11, 2021
Corona Investigative Committee -- Discussion from perspective of Jewish religion, biology, spirituality and individual freedom, including comments by lawyer Viviane Fischer.
This is an excerpt from 5+ hours of testimony found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqYSx4mskVA
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from OVALmedia Ausschuss
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wGR_njn9vE
Original title: Sitzung 47: Auspacken, Anpacken
This is an excerpt from 5+ hours of testimony found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqYSx4mskVA
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from OVALmedia Ausschuss
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wGR_njn9vE
Original title: Sitzung 47: Auspacken, Anpacken
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