Steve Franssen || Livestock Farmer Wisdom: What we can learn from animals

Clip from YOBACAST EP 3: STEVE FRANSSEN, which aired 12th of October 2022 on Cozy.tv/bakedalaska
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Steve Franssen:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/franssen
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
✔️Gab: https://gab.com/stevenfranssen
✔️BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d9N2zn9A6grw/
✔️Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Franssen:3
✔️His own website: www.stevenfranssen.com
✔️BUY STEVE'S BOOKS: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=steve+franssen&rh=n%3A283155&ref=nb_sb_noss
✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
#Behavior #Psychology #Livestock #Franssen #clips
Tags: Behavior, Psychology, Livestock, Franssen, clips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.