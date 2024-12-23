BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Satanic Influences Proselytized by Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Marina Abramović - Kevin Thom
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
59 views • 4 months ago


There is a significant amount of supernatural or dark behavior in today's Hollywood celebrity culture. Since the Covid pandemic, more and more Americans are beginning to realize the negative impact that pop stars and "idols" have had on society. Kevin Thom, also known as King Kat, delved into celebrity culture during the pandemic and has since become a successful Christian content creator with a strong presence on social media. He discusses the Satanic symbolism associated with popular singer Taylor Swift and the questionable influences in her life, as well as the mysterious and ritualistic culture behind the scenes in Tinseltown, involving figures like Jay-Z and Marina Abramović.



TAKEAWAYS


John Calvin said that the human heart is an idol factory


If we do not protect our eyes and ears, we could easily be molded into Satan’s image by our poisonous culture


Just because you choose NOT to worship God doesn’t mean that you’re not worshiping something


Taylor Swift’s two biggest influences are Clara Bow (sex symbol) and Stevie Nicks (professing witch)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Taylor Swift Debate video: https://bit.ly/3QG7SH6

Blurry Creatures Podcast: https://www.blurrycreatures.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN THOM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kingkat2.0/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KING-KAT


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Gabb: Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
hollywoodsymbolismkevinsupernaturalcelebritytaylor swifttina griffincounter culture mom show
