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BLM Protesters Storm Oklahoma Capitol Over Anti-Riot Bills FULL SHOW 4-22-21
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40 views • April 23, 2021
Black Lives Matter mobs continue to occupy the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota as others in Oklahoma storm the Capitol building in protest of anti-rioting bills being passed. More video and audio footage emerges from the police shooting of the knife wielding girl in Ohio making the police officer appear to be the hero of the day. Ivan Raiklin joins to discuss the audit of the vote in Arizona and what this could mean for other states depending on the results. Attorney Bob Barnes joins to discuss the appeal potential for Chauvin as well as the pending charges against the other three officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Owen Shroyer breaks the latest in the covid nonsense.
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