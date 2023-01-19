Law and Liberation: Ripping the Veil Off Big Pharma’s Agenda with RFK

For more FREE content like this, check out the Freedom Portal at the link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/





Robert Kennedy Jr. will join Foster Gamble to explore the shocking disclosures of his new book, THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. They will discuss strategies for using the rule of law to defend our children and prosecute the global criminals threatening the well-being and the very existence of humanity.