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Methylene Blue Proven Depression Treatment - (Science Based)
Methylene Blue is a powerful organic dye with potent nootropic, healing, and detox effects that people will gain from it when taking it internally correctly and safely.
One mental health issue Methylene Blue has been proven in scientific studies to treat effectively is depression and in this video, I go into extensively talking about the science of Methylene Blue and people with depression.
I also share with you how much Methylene Blue you should ideally be taking to treat depression and much more around the specific topic of "Methylene Blue & Treat Depression With it".
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "Methylene Blue Proven Depression Treatment - (Science Based)" from start to finish!
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