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The Present Situation on EaRTH Second PART of MARTINUS on Democracy and Communism THE THIRD TESTAMENT
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50 views • August 28, 2021
The Need for a Cosmic Spiritual Science article by Martinus 1947
analysis part of THE THIRD TESTAMENT
We, Mankind are having an Initiation
The apocalypse started with the 1 World War and will not end before All NationStates unites in A One World Government
with Love and Peace
The One Government the Elite now try to enforce is THE FALSE SYSTEM or Antichrist, because it is Not based on Love and Peace
But is a totalitarian sadistic Hell
see
www.TheThirdTestament.info
Martinus, danish 1890 to 1981
THE MAN FROM THE NORTH
Steiner knew¨it and Krishnamurti was told, and then renounced to be
The World Teacher
Martinus was called The Prince of Denmark and is Connected to The Great Pyramide in text by NOSTRADAMUS
his work is the Incarnation of THE HOLY SPIRIT, that Jesus told that his Father would send to Mankind, to explain EVERYTHING
SEE THE COSMIC SYMBOLS BY MARTINUS
and Study The Book of Life LIVETS BOG
The new Spiritual Science of Love that will give All of Man Cosmic Consciousness in the next 3000 years and TOTAl PEACE ON EARTH IN 500 YEARS MAX
analysis part of THE THIRD TESTAMENT
We, Mankind are having an Initiation
The apocalypse started with the 1 World War and will not end before All NationStates unites in A One World Government
with Love and Peace
The One Government the Elite now try to enforce is THE FALSE SYSTEM or Antichrist, because it is Not based on Love and Peace
But is a totalitarian sadistic Hell
see
www.TheThirdTestament.info
Martinus, danish 1890 to 1981
THE MAN FROM THE NORTH
Steiner knew¨it and Krishnamurti was told, and then renounced to be
The World Teacher
Martinus was called The Prince of Denmark and is Connected to The Great Pyramide in text by NOSTRADAMUS
his work is the Incarnation of THE HOLY SPIRIT, that Jesus told that his Father would send to Mankind, to explain EVERYTHING
SEE THE COSMIC SYMBOLS BY MARTINUS
and Study The Book of Life LIVETS BOG
The new Spiritual Science of Love that will give All of Man Cosmic Consciousness in the next 3000 years and TOTAl PEACE ON EARTH IN 500 YEARS MAX
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