The Present Situation on EaRTH Second PART of MARTINUS on Democracy and Communism THE THIRD TESTAMENT

The Need for a Cosmic Spiritual Science article by Martinus 1947

analysis part of THE THIRD TESTAMENT

We, Mankind are having an Initiation

The apocalypse started with the 1 World War and will not end before All NationStates unites in A One World Government

with Love and Peace

The One Government the Elite now try to enforce is THE FALSE SYSTEM or Antichrist, because it is Not based on Love and Peace

But is a totalitarian sadistic Hell



see

www.TheThirdTestament.info



Martinus, danish 1890 to 1981

THE MAN FROM THE NORTH

Steiner knew¨it and Krishnamurti was told, and then renounced to be

The World Teacher

Martinus was called The Prince of Denmark and is Connected to The Great Pyramide in text by NOSTRADAMUS

his work is the Incarnation of THE HOLY SPIRIT, that Jesus told that his Father would send to Mankind, to explain EVERYTHING

SEE THE COSMIC SYMBOLS BY MARTINUS

and Study The Book of Life LIVETS BOG

The new Spiritual Science of Love that will give All of Man Cosmic Consciousness in the next 3000 years and TOTAl PEACE ON EARTH IN 500 YEARS MAX