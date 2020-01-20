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The Sha'ul Controversy 14JAN20
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43 views • January 20, 2020
This is the debut video of Torah Observant Servant. In this video I talk about my frustrations with those who reject Sha'ul/Paul.
** When I refer to the "letters" of Sha'ul/Paul in this video I am referring specifically to the letter to the Galatians. I apologize for any confusion. Shalom!
Torah Observant Servant can be found at the following locations as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ6o_FA-U8JUJkN4zDiM8qg
https://mewe.com/join/natsarimtheremnant
The Pauline Paradox Part 5: Galatians - 119 Ministries;
** When I refer to the "letters" of Sha'ul/Paul in this video I am referring specifically to the letter to the Galatians. I apologize for any confusion. Shalom!
Torah Observant Servant can be found at the following locations as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ6o_FA-U8JUJkN4zDiM8qg
https://mewe.com/join/natsarimtheremnant
The Pauline Paradox Part 5: Galatians - 119 Ministries;
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