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America’s Frontline Doctors Summit – Session 1 (Full 3 Hours)
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7143 views • July 30, 2020
Physicians from around the country address the American people about COVID-19 and the importance of reopening schools and our society.
American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural American Frontline Doctor’s Summit (White Coat Summit) is to empower Americans to stop living in fear.
The first White Coat Summit has three goals.
– We will create the opportunity for frontline doctors to talk directly to the American people.
– We will educate and inform Congresspersons, who have also been subject to widespread misinformation.
– And we will build alliances, as it falls to us physicians to heal our nation.
If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.
American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural American Frontline Doctor’s Summit (White Coat Summit) is to empower Americans to stop living in fear.
The first White Coat Summit has three goals.
– We will create the opportunity for frontline doctors to talk directly to the American people.
– We will educate and inform Congresspersons, who have also been subject to widespread misinformation.
– And we will build alliances, as it falls to us physicians to heal our nation.
If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.
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