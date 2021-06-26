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MP Derek Sloan raises concerns about censorship of doctors and scientists – June 17, 2021
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20 views • June 26, 2021
Watch Original Video Here --> https://youtu.be/vUrp5PlnBwQ?t=478
Note: The video is set to start at the beginning of the first doctor's testimony. MP Derek Sloan's introduction is also worth your time if you want to go to the beginning of the video to watch.
Independent MP Derek Sloan holds a news conference on Parliament Hill to raise concerns about the alleged censorship of doctors and scientists as well as medical information related to vaccines. The former Conservative MP has been critical of lockdowns that have been in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also sponsored a petition questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. He is joined by Byram Bridle (associate professor of viral immunology, University of Guelph), Dr. Patrick Phillips (family and emergency medicine physician in Ontario), and Don Welsh (professor of physiology and pharmacology, Western University).
Note: The video is set to start at the beginning of the first doctor's testimony. MP Derek Sloan's introduction is also worth your time if you want to go to the beginning of the video to watch.
Independent MP Derek Sloan holds a news conference on Parliament Hill to raise concerns about the alleged censorship of doctors and scientists as well as medical information related to vaccines. The former Conservative MP has been critical of lockdowns that have been in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also sponsored a petition questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. He is joined by Byram Bridle (associate professor of viral immunology, University of Guelph), Dr. Patrick Phillips (family and emergency medicine physician in Ontario), and Don Welsh (professor of physiology and pharmacology, Western University).
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