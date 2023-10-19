Create New Account
Muslim Activation Day and the Turning of Turkey
Published 17 hours ago

The South Front of WW III has opened with a false flag operation carried out by the Israeli government.  Thanks to Bibi, Shanghai Joe, and Antony Blinken, Muslim Activation Day appears to be just around the corner.

The Wesley Clark 7-Country Inverview:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Knt3rKTqCk

Zionism and the Creation of Israel (Greg Reese):  https://www.brighteon.com/b2c94d5b-a249-48a0-b17a-216dae7eb4a2

Deletion of the God Gene through "vaccines":  https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/10/18/funvax-it-doest-get-more-devious-than-this-nwo-conspiratorial-plot-to-inject-every-human-being-with-a-bioweapon-that-will-effectively-cancel-their/


