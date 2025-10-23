BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Let there Be Light – but don’t Ask Wikipedia How it Got Here
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
48 views • 3 days ago

What if light and sound are part of the same living system that creates everything we see? In this episode, Luke reveals Divine Emission Theory (DET). This is a model that unites science and spirit by showing how energy, pressure, and vibration form matter itself. We explore the Sun, Moon, and Lunar Waves. Luminaries of our Sky Clock are conscious emitters in a breathing, electrical universe.


creationenergylightvibrationdivinesoundphysicselectromagnetismemissionaether
