World events and news-G20 on health passports, NWO commandments, US election, Alberta leadership
43 views
TishTalk
Published 8 days ago

In this TishTalk podcast, I speak with Guy Crittenden who is a writer, researcher and freedom fighter. We discuss world events including the US election results, Biden investigation, G20 on WHO facilitated health passports, one world religion delivering their NWO ten commandments on Mount Sinai, Canada's death cult with MAID and continued injecting of kids, Alberta's leadership in pushing back against the WEF along with our recommendations for books, shows and documentaries. 

nwobidencanadaelectionsg20recommendationsone world religionhealth passports

