Egyptian Mythology: The Essential - Ra, Horus, Osiris, Isis, Seth, Anubis, Bastet

Egyptian mythology explained, is about the story of ancient Egypt, the gods of the ancient world, including Ra, Amun, Osiris, Isis, Horus, Seth, Anubis, Thoth, Ptah, Sekhmet, Bastet, Hathor and Neith.The Creation of the WorldTo the Egyptians, the journey began with the creation of the world and the universe out of darkness and swirling chaos. At the beginning of time, there was only Nu, the primeval waters of chaos. Then, in a great flood, the sun god Atum rose from the water and willed himself into creation. Atum then created Air, a son he named Shu, and moisture, a daughter he named Tefnut. They were the first divine pair and soon had children of their own, the Earth named Geb, and the Sky called Nut. This second divine pair then had four children of their own, Osiris, Isis, Seth and Nephthys, completing the group of nine primeval Gods known as the Ennead, consisting of Atum and his eight descendants.Source: