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Are You Embarrassed By Jesus' Teachings?
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0 view • September 14, 2021
Whoever is ashamed of me and my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels. - Luke 9:26
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