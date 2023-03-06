READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 117
1 Praise the LORD, all you Gentiles! Laud Him, all you peoples!
2 For His merciful kindness is great toward us, And the truth of the LORD endures forever. Praise the LORD!
(Ps. 117:1-2 NKJ)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.