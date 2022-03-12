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🇨🇳Chinese Foreign Ministry! "The U.S. has 336 laboratories under its control in 30 countries, including 26 in Ukraine alone
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31 views • March 12, 2022
🇨🇳Chinese Foreign Ministry!
"The U.S. has 336 laboratories under its control in 30 countries, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should fully account for its biological military activities at home and abroad and submit to multilateral review."
"The U.S. has 336 laboratories under its control in 30 countries, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should fully account for its biological military activities at home and abroad and submit to multilateral review."
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