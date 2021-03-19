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Celebrating Women's History Month [March] with Ronn Perea, Historian & Author - Neo-Wolf NEWS #20
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March is International Women's History Month and in Neo-Wolf NEWS Episode #20, I talk with historian and author Ronn Perea about his historical fiction novel: Elsie and Elsa...
Featuring an international friendship between two women who see many little-known yet significant historical events with international implications happening around them between the 1940s and 1970s...
Save 10% with Coupon Code: neowolf
Order your copies of Elsie and Elsa: https://ronnperea.com
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
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Featuring an international friendship between two women who see many little-known yet significant historical events with international implications happening around them between the 1940s and 1970s...
Save 10% with Coupon Code: neowolf
Order your copies of Elsie and Elsa: https://ronnperea.com
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
Brighteon
BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Parler
Keywords
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