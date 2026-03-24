Personal Experience and Motivation for Mercury Research

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Naomi Whittel: Dr. Shade, what got you so excited about Mercury? Chris Shade, PhD: I met this guy who had these global Mercury cycling models, and he needed a lab setup, and he was the smartest guy I saw there. And so I'm like, I’ll do that. That's how I decided. And then I'm halfway through there, and I’m like, analyzing mercury. You’re like a monk in grad school, and it's just the same thing. You're just obsessing on figuring this thing out. And then all of a sudden I just perceive this mercury just running through me. I had 17 amalgams in my mouth, and it’s just all sort of dripping through your body. It was suddenly very clear to me that I had to get this all out of me. And so I'd gone from this holistic farming background where I wanted to save the world by feeding the world clean things. And left that. And then I started looking at the various industrial and medical toxins that we put into our body. And what I found is as I cleared my inner physical environment, that my inner emotional and spiritual environment got much clearer. It was very profound. When I first started clearing the mercury out of my gut, I found out that I had been walking around, folded in on myself for a long time, and as soon as I cleared that out, everything just opened up, and I was relating back to the world. I was plugged back in.
12/02/2019 - Body Detoxification with Dr. Christopher Shade - How Toxic Are You? - Naomi Whittel: https://youtu.be/DWKC2dLE0ws?si=nhNYE3fof63HQ46o