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Freedom Mega March 2.0 in Waikiki - September 4, 2021
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110 views • September 06, 2021
On September 4, 2021, between 1,500 and 2,000 people marched down the streets of Waikiki, Hawaii to celebrate freedom and protest government Covid mandates. And the right to choose what goes into your body without getting fired from your job! It was difficult to capture the enormity of the crowd without an aerial perspective.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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