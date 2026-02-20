Are endless wars started by the international bankers to make money? Mel K says, yes

On Feb 5, 2026, Mel K tells ‘Redacted News with Clayton & Natali Morris’:

"What I really think we need to do is to start asking questions about the international banking system, particularly the Bank of International Settlements, the IMF [International Monetary Fund], the World Bank, and the groups that are at the very top."

"I do believe all the roads here lead to the Bank of International Settlements."

"In [the Epstein] documents, Ariana Rothschild is saying that they funded Hitler."

"Has all of this been a fraud, these endless wars for profit?"

"Is it really true?"

"Frankly, I think it is."

"In the new Epstein files, Epstein himself claims to represent the Rothschilds, and the pedophile sex offender [Jeffery Epstein] also treated the 2014 CIA-backed coup in Kiev, Ukraine as a lucrative business opportunity, according to the newly released Epstein documents."

"Here is that email [from Epstein] to Peter Thiel of Palantir."

"'As you probably know, [Epstein] says, I represent the Rothschilds.'"

"I hope that the American people are having their eyes open to the idea that a supranational, international banking cartel has been running our country, and frankly the world since World War II, and that the American taxpayer have essentially been paying for all of this."

The full interview is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAjopMeFnwA

