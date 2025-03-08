South Korean prosecutors have decided to release President Yoon Seok-yul following a court ruling that overturned a request to extend his detention, and he left the pretrial detention center today, Yonhap News Agency reports. The court ruled that the arrest was illegal due to procedural issues, and prosecutors have decided not to appeal the ruling.

​Yun Seok-yeol was arrested on January 15, 2025, on charges of plotting a coup and abuse of power. This came after he declared martial law on December 3, 2024, sending troops into the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting to lift the law.