Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Illegals Make DEMANDS for Better Food and Shelter in Denver _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
Mirrored Content 
Democrats voted against a law to count citizens in the Census because they clearly want to shift the balance of power with undocumented migrants. In Denver, migrants are making demands of city shelters and refusing to leave tent encampments unless their demands are met.

Keywords
politicsillegal aliensdenversanctuary cityhr7109

