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Monkeypox War-Games & Vaccine Side Effects
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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236 views • May 22, 2022
May 20, 2022

Courtesy of Deep State Satire


As monkeypox goes mainstream, we dive into some of the more low-key preparations for a possible monkeypox pandemic, including government war-games, and recently authorized vaccines and their side effects. (Background audio by The Mili$ha, purchase tracks here: https://www.beatstars.com/themilisha)

https://banned.video/watch?id=628805519c1fe512dd2c1477

🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/

http://shotcut.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.

🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55

🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).
Keywords
fdacdcvaccinegovernmentside effectspandemicsmallpoxevent 201plandemicwargamesparsmonkeypox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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