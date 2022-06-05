© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Russell Blaylock: COVID Lies and Global Depopulation
Follow
3
Share
Report
827 views • June 05, 2022
Dr. Russell Blaylock discussed his article “COVID UPDATE: What is the truth?” that was published in April in the peer-reviewed journal Surgical Neurology International.
Dr. Blaylock argued that unprecedented public health policies such as suppression of early treatments, lockdowns, masking, and, most of all, promotion of experimental vaccines seek to reduce the population rate while amplifying the political power of globalist elites such as those represented by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The doctor urged people to return to critical thinking, question the official narrative, look for alternative information sources such as credible non-establishment scientists, and spread the word. Dr. Blaylock also expressed his optimism that the groups implicated in crimes against humanity will be held accountable.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
Dr. Blaylock argued that unprecedented public health policies such as suppression of early treatments, lockdowns, masking, and, most of all, promotion of experimental vaccines seek to reduce the population rate while amplifying the political power of globalist elites such as those represented by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The doctor urged people to return to critical thinking, question the official narrative, look for alternative information sources such as credible non-establishment scientists, and spread the word. Dr. Blaylock also expressed his optimism that the groups implicated in crimes against humanity will be held accountable.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.