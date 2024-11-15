Part 2, Unveiling Cosmic Truths: Ancient Egypt, the Planetary Grid, Twin Flames & the Cosmic Mother

Dive into the mystical secrets of the Nile River and the Sacred Lands once known as Khemit as we unlock the primordial truths, cosmic alignments, and the concept of Twin Flames, the Cosmic Mother, and how this relates to the Nile River (and more).





Plus, we’ll discover how the organic planetary grid intertwines with ancient mythology, the cosmic mother, and the principles of Ma'at, which is a word that means “order" or "Double Harmony" as we'll explore together...





Learn how these universal energies contribute to the reclamation of Original Creation of HUmanity and the true organic planetary grid coming back “online” to lift and eradicate the false matrix from this realm, once and for all (and for the GOOD of ALL in ALL timelines)!





00:00 Introduction to the Nile and Ancient Egypt

01:34 Welcome and Channel Introduction

04:53 Unveiling Cosmic Truths: Part Two

06:20 The Sacred Waters of the Nile

08:02 The True Name of Ancient Egypt

12:09 The Energetic Grid and Double Harmony

19:03 Twin Flames and Sacred Union

30:17 The Cosmic Mother and the Nile

37:41 Conclusion and Call to Action





#AncientEgypt #TwinFlames #Heirosgamos #NileRiver #CosmicEnergy #SpiritualAwakening #MysteriesOfHistory #CosmicMother

