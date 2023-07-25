Create New Account
PODCAST S3 EPISODE 13 (Podcast #33) - What is happening to America?
As we enter mid-Summer 2023 here in the United States, the push for "alternative" gender identities has escalated. LGBTQ Month has unofficially ended and it's time to recap on the mania: Children groomed at school behind their Parent's backs, State laws encroaching into the freedom of speech over pronouns, Former Trans expressing their regrets, and much more! Join us as we discuss the madness here in America.

healthpoliticsjesusprophecyconspiracylgbtqend timeschristian podcastbible podcast

